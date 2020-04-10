Weight limit reduced over Piney Creek

The Piney Creek bridge on Blackburn Church Road has damaged wooden pilings underneath it. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the bridge isn’t too old, built in 1988, but heavy debris in the creek appears to have whittled away at the pilings over the past 32 years. The judge hopes to enroll the repair project in a state-funded program that costs the county only 20 percent of the costs. The state pays the rest. Bids could go out in July, he said.
Meantime, the gross weight for the 80-foot bridge is nine tons and signs have been posted. Newcom said that although agriculture vehicles have an exemption, they cross at their own risk now that the limit is officially posted.
A bridge on Cave Springs Road was recently replaced, and a few others are need of repair, the county has recently reported.