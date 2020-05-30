YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Annuity Good Option for 401(k)
WoodmenLife offers investment options with guarantees. An annuity is the ideal choice for many people, and Marion financial representative Grant Rogers can explain the benefits.
WoodmenLife Variable Annuity is an ideal place to put a maturing Certificate of Deposit or a 401(k) from your previous employer. There are also guaranteed death benefits.
Contact Grant Rogers at (270) 965-3333 to learn more.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/30/2020 05:00:00 AM
