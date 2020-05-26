Anyone needing a haircut?

A line had already begun to form outside of Roy and Tim's Barber Shop on Main Street well before opening time this morning.
By 7:30am, there were already five in line and the shop wasn't scheduled to open until 8. Three were sitting out front and others waiting in cars parked curbside. Down Main about a half of a block, Crabtree and Stoner's shop was also attracting customers a half hour before opening.
Monday was the first day that barbers and hairstylists could reopen for business, but because of the Memorial Day Holiday most were opting to restart today.