Monday, May 18, 2020
Crittenden County Courthouse reopen today
Livingston County Courthouse in Smithland is also back open today.
Both courthouses have been closed since March.
Normal courthouse business hours in Marion are 8 a.m., until 4:30 p.m. Most offices inside the Crittenden County Courthouse are back open; however, the circuit clerk’s office has been ordered by state officials to remain closed through the end of May.
Also, there will be no regular district, circuit or family court proceedings in May.
A number of guidelines to protect employees and visitors will be in place. Masks shall be worn at the discretion of the individual while keeping in mind that masks are suggested for employees who will be encountering within six feet another employee or member of the general public, said Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom.
There will be no congregating in the hallways, stairwells, doorways or offices and only one family member will be allowed in a county facility at any given time unless otherwise required for court purposes. Also, there can be just one customer in an office at one time, except for the county clerk’s office which can accommodate four customers at one time.
The animal shelter and road department are also reopening Monday. The jail and senior center will not reopen next week.
