CrittendenPress NewsTalk: Food, drinks and hair...

CrittendenPress NewsTalk is brought to you by Crittenden County Health and Rehabilitation Center. Today's show features local hairdresser Wanda Olson and restauranteur Jat Tabor. They discuss food, masks, drinks and hair among the ups and downs of trying to get restaurants open by Friday, May 22 and beauty shops going by Monday, May 25.
Admissions are still being accepted for short- and long-term care rehabilitation.
Although visitors are not allowed at this time, administrators encourage family members to send cards, flowers and visiting through FaceTime or Skype, or even through residents’ windows.
Crittenden County Health and Rehabilitation Center remains COVID-free, keeping its residents healthy in their home!