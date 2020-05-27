Each student could get $313.50

To further provide support to local students, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) has begun the Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program. This financial resource is available for families with students who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19.
P-EBT provides households with an EBT card with funds to spend on food at home for students. Because all Crittenden students receive free meals, they are eligible for $313.50.
For more information about how you can enroll your student in this program, see this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.