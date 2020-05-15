YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, May 15, 2020
Some East Kentucky Counties COVID-free
A handful of eastern Kentucky counties remain COVID-free – as shown on the accompanying map – while the state heads into its third month of the pandemic.
TRAVEL BAN WILL EXPIRE
Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his daily press briefing yesterday that restrictions on travel and group gatherings of 10 or less are being lifted just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The new date is Friday, May 22, the governor said.
“We originally had it on May 25 but realized that people are making plans for Memorial Day. I trust we can do this right, that we can do this safely, and I’d much rather get out there with some good guidance and rules as a number of people are going to do this anyway and encourage you to do it well," Beshear explained.
While guidance on group outings appears on the Healthy at Work section of the state’s website, kycovid19.ky.gov, Beshear mentioned a couple of points.
“Hold the gathering outside whenever possible. If you’re thinking about a picnic, spread those blankets out so they are six feet apart, since you can still see each other and still talk. Remain six feet apart from those who are not in your household.”
He also added a few other tips: “Do not share food, drink, containers, plates, napkins, or utensils. Don’t do a buffet, and I wouldn’t do a potluck.”
Beshear announced 199 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, making the ... for the rest of the article see KENTUCKY TODAY.
