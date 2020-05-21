YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
Ads
Obituaries
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Fatal auto accident on Fords Ferry Road
One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident on Fords Ferry Road just north of Marion near the city limits.
The driver, a male, was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene at around 9pm.
Further details were not immediately available.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/21/2020 10:40:00 PM
Older Post
Home