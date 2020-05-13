Former Crittenden teacher shot, killed

ORIGINAL POST
A former Crittenden County school teacher was shot and killed yesterday in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a victim it did not immediately identify; however, friends and colleagues on social media and elsewhere have confirmed that it was CD McCord, who taught school here about a decade ago.
She was shot at about 1:30pm Tuesday afternoon near Fountain Avenue and Harrison Streets. First responders found her dead on the lawn of a home on Harrison Street, which is between downtown and Noble Park.
Police say they caught the suspect a few blocks from the scene riding a bicycle. Authorities have not released the suspects name at this time.