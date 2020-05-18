General Election filing deadline June 2

The filing deadline to seek those offices is 4 p.m., June 2 at the Crittenden County Clerk’s office in the courthouse. You can contact the Clark at 270-965-3403 weekdays to make an appointment to file while the courthouse is temporary closed to general traffic due to the pandemic.
All of the two-year terms of at-large, non-partisan Marion City Council seats are up for election.
Also on the ballot will be three school board positions, those in districts 1, 3 and 4 where Bill Asbridge, Chris Cook and Tim Grau are currently the incumbents.
The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3. Crittenden County Clerk Carolyn Byford said that although the primary election has been moved up to June 23, there is no intention at this time to change the general election date.