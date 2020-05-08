YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, May 8, 2020
Get your produce in the County Guide
Now, the Crittenden County Extension Services has developed a plan to gather, catelog and make avaible to the public a local product guide.
“I’ve always had people call the office and ask where they can buy locally grown products,” said Dee Brasher Heimgartner, the Crittenden County Extension Agent for Agriculture & Natural Resources.
Particularly now with the threat of COVID-19 potentially lurking on just about anything, Crittenden Countians are even more attracted to locally-produced farm products, she said.
Heimgartner says she has always kept a notebook with names and products scratched in it, but now the idea is make the information a bit more formal.
“It can get hard keeping track of all the products and producers,” she explained. “This, hopefully, will be an easier way to list them for the public to use.”
The Extension Service has developed a form for local producers to complete and return to the office. CLICK HERE FOR FORM.
“We will put that information into a spreadsheet and develop a product guide,” she said, which can be updated annually.
The guide will include only Crittenden County producers.
“Products that can be included might be seasonal vegetables, whole or half beef, other meats, hay or plants,” Heimgartner said. “We are asking that forms be turned in by May 26.
If you miss the deadline, don’t worry, the inaugral guide will be regularly updated.
You can contact Heimgartner by email at deanna.brasher@uky.edu or call 270-695-5236.
