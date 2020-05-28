Healthy Feet Important for Diabetics

|Click Image to Enlarge
There are a number of suggestions diabetes specialists have to keep feet healthy. One is seeing a podiatrist annually. Another is keeping blood flowing to the feet.
Keeping proper checks of your A1c, blood pressure and cholesterol is also important.
The Pennyrile District Health Department has a diabetes specialist and counselor, Kelly Dawes, who can assist individuals with questions they may have about managing diabetes. To learn more, contact the health center in your county.