Thursday, May 28, 2020

Healthy Feet Important for Diabetics

Taking care of your feet if you have diabetes is extremely important.

There are a number of suggestions diabetes specialists have to keep feet healthy. One is seeing a podiatrist annually. Another is keeping blood flowing to the feet.

Keeping proper checks of your A1c, blood pressure and cholesterol is also important.

The Pennyrile District Health Department has a diabetes specialist and counselor, Kelly Dawes, who can assist individuals with questions they may have about managing diabetes. To learn more, contact the health center in your county.



