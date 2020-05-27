YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Jumpstart the voting process
Crittenden County Clerk Carolyn Byford encourages registered voters to act now to request an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election. Of course, this primary was supposed to have been held in May, but due to COVID-19 the election day was rescheduled and mail-in balloting was made universal.
TO REQUEST A BALLOT CLICK HERE
There will be other ways to vote such as on an absentee machine which will be set up soon at the courthouse, or on election day there will be two voting machines at the courthouse. However, there will be only one voting location for the entire county. Normally, there are a dozen voting precincts throughout the county. This time, there will be just one, and that will be at the courthouse from 6am to 6pm on Tuesday, June 23.
You may also request a ballot by calling the Crittenden County Clerk’s office at 270-965-3403 or email your request to carolyn.byford@ky.gov.
Candidates wishing to file for election in the fall general election have until 4pm Tuesday, June 2. Crittenden County will a handful of non-partisan elections in the fall, including six seats on the Marion City Council and three seats on the Crittenden County School Board.
