No new cases reported here

Here is an update on COVID-19 testing since March at Crittenden Community Hospital as of today:
Tests administered: 80
Positive tests: 0
Tests pending: 7
Crittenden County had no new confirmations of positive cases of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks. It has had four confirmed cases since March (all of the positive cases were confirmed at healthcare facilities other than the local hospital). One victim passed away and the other three have recovered. Livingston County reported its seventh positive case early this week. The new case was a 38-year-old male, who is quarantined at home.