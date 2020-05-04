Monday, May 4, 2020

Old Pantry building going down

A decayed commercial building that hasn’t had a permanent resident in decades will be gone by tomorrow afternoon, says one of its new owners.

The site at the corner of Main and Gum streets was a convenience store for many years, operated as a Pantry then locally-owned Mel’s Market. In more recent years, it has been a church and a seasonal fireworks retail store.

The Pantry property at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 – perhaps the busiest location in Crittenden County – and the adjoining lot that was once a muffler shop were purchased Friday by Crittenden Properties, LLC.

Crittenden Properties is a Kentucky limited liability corporation that was formed a week ago by local businessmen Kent Martin and Charlie Hunt.

Hunt told The Press that the old Pantry lot will be gone within hours. A track hoe began tearing down the building today.

See this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press for more.
Posted by at