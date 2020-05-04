YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, May 4, 2020
Old Pantry building going down
The site at the corner of Main and Gum streets was a convenience store for many years, operated as a Pantry then locally-owned Mel’s Market. In more recent years, it has been a church and a seasonal fireworks retail store.
The Pantry property at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 – perhaps the busiest location in Crittenden County – and the adjoining lot that was once a muffler shop were purchased Friday by Crittenden Properties, LLC.
Crittenden Properties is a Kentucky limited liability corporation that was formed a week ago by local businessmen Kent Martin and Charlie Hunt.
Hunt told The Press that the old Pantry lot will be gone within hours. A track hoe began tearing down the building today.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 5/04/2020 03:32:00 PM