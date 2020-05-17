Rescue squad searching for 12-year-old boy

UPDATE: The boy has been found.
ORIGINAL POST
Crittenden County Rescue Squad is on Ky. Hwy. 1668 (Crittenden Springs Road) searching for a young boy who walked away from his home this afternoon.
ORIGINAL POST
Crittenden County Rescue Squad is on Ky. Hwy. 1668 (Crittenden Springs Road) searching for a young boy who walked away from his home this afternoon.
The boy is described as a 12-year-old with blond hair and last seen wearing royal blue shorts and a greenish black T-shirt.
If you see this boy please contact the Marion Police Department at 270-965-3500.