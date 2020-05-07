Schools urged to plan for multiple scenarios

Kentucky Department of Education is urging school districts to be flexible as they plan academic calendars for the next school year. Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown told superintendents during a webcast last week that they should plan for multiple scenarios.
Brown said possibilities include an early start, possibly in July; a traditional start in August and a late start, possibly after Labor Day, the Associated Pres reported.
Brown also advised superintendents to ask school boards to approve multiple calendars and to be prepared to adapt depending on circumstances.