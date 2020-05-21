Senior Parade Route Changed

The school district issued a statement just before 4pm on Thursday, making changes to the route, substantially shortening it, yet allowing a more festive atmosphere for students.
The parade will still begin at 5pm. It will largely be along Main Street in Marion, taking the same route as other downtown parades such as at Christmas and homecoming. It will still start at CCHS parking lot and end there, in front of the Rocket. The route will go from the school eastward along Gum Street to US 60 then northward on Main Street to First Street at Subway where it will end for spectators. From there, seniors will go back to campus.
"The City of Marion and the health department have been very gracious to allow us the opportunity to have this event to celebrate (seniors) and (their) accomplishments. With that said, there are some rules and guidelines that we must follow," the statement from the school said.
Following are the guidelines that were set forth by the school and sent to all of the student-participants:
- Seniors will lineup at CCHS in designated spots at 4:45.
- At 5pm, a fire truck will escort the seniors along the new parade route.
- New Parade Route: Upon exiting from the parking lot, the parade will turn left onto Highway 60 and proceed to the light at the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 641. The parade will travel Main Street. Students’ names will be announced by WMJL radio station as they pass the Farmers Market. The parade will continue on Main Street and end by turning right at Subway.
- Once the students have driven the parade route, they will drive back to the CCHS parking lot and return to their original designated spots.
- After students have returned, they will proceed to the front of the high school to receive their graduation packets in front of the rocket.
