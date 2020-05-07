Status Update on latest COVID patient

The most recent confirmed case of COVID-19 in Crittenden County has recovered and is now released from quarantine, according to Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom.
The 70-year-old man was diagnosed in late April. He and his wife have both been quarantined at home.
Newcom said the man was cleared yesterday.
To date, Crittenden has had 4 confirmed cases of the virus. One 59-year-old woman has died, and another 56-year-old female has recovered. The exact status of the fourth patent, a 65-year-old man, is unclear at this time. At last report, he was still hospitalized.