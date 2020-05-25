Tuesday is voter registration deadline

Tuesday is the final day to register for the June 23 primary election.
You can go online to make sure your voter registration is correct by logging onto govoteky.com or call the Crittenden County Clerk's office (270-965-3403).
This will not be a normal election due to COVID-19. Only one voting location will be open in Marion. It will be at the courthouse. A post card will be sent out from the State Board of Elections to all registered voters, informing them of the changes and how to get a ballot by mail.