Tuesday, May 5, 2020

UPS will bring your child meals

Two weeks worth of free meals will be available to Crittenden County students through June 30.

Registration is underway for the Meals-to-You program, which ships 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/suppers for children age 1-18 using UPS delivery.

Enrollment for the free program ends May 13, so school officials urge Crittenden Countians to act quickly.

Every other week participants will receive a Meals-to-You box delivered to their home with 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/suppers for each child age 1-18 in the household. All foods are shelf stable. Meals are kid-friendly and help alleviate extra trips to the grocery store, extra money spent on food and extra time planning meals kids will like.

READ MORE HERE

To register, fill out an online form at: https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/
The program is possible due to a partnership between the Crittenden County School District, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University. 
Posted by at