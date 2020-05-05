YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
UPS will bring your child meals
Registration is underway for the Meals-to-You program, which ships 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/suppers for children age 1-18 using UPS delivery.
Enrollment for the free program ends May 13, so school officials urge Crittenden Countians to act quickly.
Every other week participants will receive a Meals-to-You box delivered to their home with 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/suppers for each child age 1-18 in the household. All foods are shelf stable. Meals are kid-friendly and help alleviate extra trips to the grocery store, extra money spent on food and extra time planning meals kids will like.
To register, fill out an online form at: https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/.
The program is possible due to a partnership between the Crittenden County School District, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University.
