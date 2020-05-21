YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Will Crittenden ban cell phones at school?
A meeting in June will determine whether whether cell phone use will be prohibited when classes return for the fall semester.
Teachers and administrators say cell phones are distracting and there are other issues, too. That's why the district is looking at pouches like the one pictured that could help it silence phones.
See this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press for all the details. You can becoming a subscriber to the full printed or e-Edition for as little as $2.95. Click here to subscribe.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 5/21/2020 04:41:00 AM