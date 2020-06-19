Body fund near Fredonia identified, husband sought

|Larry Florentine
The body found by a caretaker at Hill Cemetery in Caldwell County last weekend has been identified as that of 36-year-old Nicole Renee Florentine, of Rock Hill, S.C., which about 15 miles south of Charlotte, N.C.
KSP Post 2 is now requesting the public’s assistance in locating Lawrence “Larry” Florentine, 52, of Rock Hill, S.C.
Florentine has an arrest warrant issued for abuse of a corpse. He was last seen driving a 2020 Caspian Blue Nissan Rogue. He is a white male, 5-foot-7, approximately 170 pounds, with gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes.
No other details have been released.
KSP advises anyone who sees Florentine to call local law enforcement immediately. Florentine should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information about his possible whereabouts, or information about the investigation, contact state police at 270-676-3313, or via the KSP app. Callers may remain anonymous.
Attached are photos of Florentine and the last known vehicle he was operating.
|Blue Nissan Rogue