Case No. 9 of COVID-19 confirmed in Crittenden

This one is a 77-year-old woman who is self-quarantined at her home in the southern part of the county.
Of the nine confirmed cases here, one person has died, one remains hospitalized and this latest case is being carefully monitored. Otherwise, the rest have recovered.
As of late last week, the five-county Pennyrile Health District reported a total of 63 cases with four deaths – one in Crittenden and three in Lyon County.
Here are case counts as of late last week:
Lyon 18
Trigg 17
Caldwell 12
Livingston 8
Crittenden 8*
*Crittenden is now at 9