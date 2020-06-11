Coronavirus puts brakes on traffic issues

Marion Police Chief Ray O’Neal said it has been the “quietest three months” in his 21-year career on the police force.
His officers wrote no traffic tickets during the month of April. That ties a record, at the very least.
“I don’t ever remember us having a month where .... for the rest of this article, see this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
You can subscribe online to the full electronic or paper version of the newspaper. Pricing starts at just $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.