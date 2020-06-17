Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Dessert auction online through Friday

Need to impress Dad with a dessert this weekend? The Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce has the answer.

An online dessert auction hosted on the Chamber's Facebook page is live through 7 p.m. Friday.

Desserts can be picked up, and payment made, Saturday at Bowtanicals.

 
