Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Dessert auction online through Friday
Need to impress Dad with a dessert this weekend? The Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce has the answer.
An online dessert auction hosted on the Chamber's Facebook page is live through 7 p.m. Friday.
Desserts can be picked up, and payment made, Saturday at Bowtanicals.
