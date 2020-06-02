YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Driver Testing Resumes in Area
While Crittenden County is not among the sites where license testing is available, nearby Lyon and Livingston will be restarting.
In an effort to ensure the safety of permit applicants and staff, we have implemented a registration process where everyone will be required to schedule a specific date for their permit test. KSP will begin taking appointments, by phone, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
For a listing of counties currently offering permit testing and the contact information, click the link below.
http://kentuckystatepolice.org/drivers-testing/
There you will find a list of current open test locations and the phone number for the KSP Drivers Test Administrator or clerk at each location. Please be patient as phone lines are limited and we anticipate high call volumes.
More information will be distributed as additional counties are added to our list. Please visit the KSP website periodically to see when your county will begin permit testing. We anticipate an announcement at a later date regarding road tests to begin in July.
