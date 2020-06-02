Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Driver Testing Resumes in Area

Kentucky State Police Driver Testing Branch announced today that it will resume permit testing in select counties where the required CDC/Healthy at Work guidelines can be adhered to.

While Crittenden County is not among the sites where license testing is available, nearby Lyon and Livingston will be restarting.

In an effort to ensure the safety of permit applicants and staff, we have implemented a registration process where everyone will be required to schedule a specific date for their permit test. KSP will begin taking appointments, by phone, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

For a listing of counties currently offering permit testing and the contact information, click the link below.

http://kentuckystatepolice.org/drivers-testing/

There you will find a list of current open test locations and the phone number for the KSP Drivers Test Administrator or clerk at each location. Please be patient as phone lines are limited and we anticipate high call volumes.

More information will be distributed as additional counties are added to our list. Please visit the KSP website periodically to see when your county will begin permit testing. We anticipate an announcement at a later date regarding road tests to begin in July.
