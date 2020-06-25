Godzilla Dust Cloud headed this Way

A vast cloud of Sahara particles which has been dubbed by scientists as the “Godzilla dust cloud” will be evident in western Kentucky this weekend. The first signs could show up Friday evening and the effects could linger through next week.
This Sahara dust could has been blanketing the Caribbean, and it is heading toward the United States with a size and concentration that experts say hasn’t been seen in 50 years. A similar cloud settled into the Ohio Valley in 2018.
The thickest part of this weekend’s cloud will be over the Gulf Coast, but some of it will make it to the Ohio Valley.
Usually the dust cloud is fairly thin and produces some nice reddish sunrises and sunsets, but this Sahara event might be too dense to provide much magic in the skies.
Across some its path, the "smog like" particles in the air can create health issues, but it's not expected to be strong enough in western Kentucky to be of real consequence.