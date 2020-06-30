I-24 work zone will remain in place over holiday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting holiday travelers that an extended work zone along Interstate 24 in Caldwell and Trigg counties will remain up over the July 4th Holiday Weekend. High holiday traffic volume has the potential to create travel delays.
There will be no construction activity in this work zone over the July 4 weekend. However, lane restrictions along I-24 in Caldwell and Trigg counties will remain up over the holiday weekend and through the summer months. This extended work zone includes 13 miles of two-way traffic running on the westbound lanes with a centerline barrier wall, and an additional 4 miles of lane restrictions with traffic barrels.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers are encouraging travelers to consider a self-detour via an alternate route to help reduce traffic congestion in this extended I-24 work zone.
Motorists are encouraged to monitor the I-24 work zone for potential traffic backups by checking the traffic monitoring features at GoKY.ky.gov or an app like WAZE.
Truckers should be aware the westbound work zone includes a maximum 15 ft. load width restriction due to the use of a centerline barrier wall. The eastbound lanes have a 12 ft. maximum load width restriction.
This I-24 work zone includes a strictly-enforced 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence.