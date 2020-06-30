I-24 work zone will remain in place over holiday

Godzilla Dust Cloud headed this Way A vast cloud of Sahara particles which has been dubbed by scientists as the “Godzilla dust cloud” will be evident in western Kentucky this w...

Ferry owner says it will close June 30 without adequate funding Copyright 2020 The Crittenden Press Another impasse in funding negotiations between the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Cave In Rock...

Consignment auction Saturday Click Image to Enlarge A huge variety of farm equipment, machinery and miscellaneous items will be sold during a consignment auction Saturda...

Florentine caught in Colorado Larry Florentine, the man wanted in connection to the woman's body found near Fredonia, has been arrested in Denver, Colo. Florentine, 5...