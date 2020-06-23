One Polling Place Open Today for Primary Election

Election Day is here and ballots may be cast only at the Crittenden County Courthouse no matter which precinct you live in.
Due to the clerk’s staff being responsible for the election, the courthouse office will be closed to normal business today, including vehicle transactions, notary applications or marriage licenses.
Balloting in today's primary election is from 6 a.m., until 6 p.m.
Between now and Election Day, voters may cast their ballots during regular office hours 8 a.m., to 4 p.m., weekdays on a machine set up in the clerk’s office. Registered voters should bring their driver’s license or another form of identification. Tuesday’s election was originally set for May, but it was postponed due to concerns over spreading COVID-19.
Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked today, June 23, in order to be counted.