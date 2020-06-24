Outdoor concert at Mulligans Friday

|Click Image to Enlarge
Corey Crider is a trained opera singer, but he and Small Batch are pulling out country and classic rock, modern country and some folk and blues favorites for this special concert. The Criders are members of a larger band, Tapestry, which blends rock and opera. They performed two sold-out shows last spring at Fohs Hall. Small Batch, as the name implies, is a smaller version of that group of professionally-trained artists with a playlist spanning multiple musical genres.
The event will be held outdoors at Mulligan's Pizzeria & Pub, which will offer their full menu plus additional food and drink specials. Lawn chairs are welcome.