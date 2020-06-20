Salem clinic offers weight loss program

If you're struggling to lose unwanted weight, maybe brought on by the COVID quarantine, consider discussing your options with APRN Samantha Greer.
Greer sees patients at Livingston CARE Clinic and offers appointments with individuals wishing to weigh their options for healthy, medication-assisted weight loss. Programs vary and there are a number of medications to assist in the process.
|Click Image to Enlarge
Call Greer at the Livingston CARE Clinic, formerly Burkhart Rural Health, on Main Street in Salem.