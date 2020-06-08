Tourism will introduce budget for passage

Water issues in Marion UPDATE The water situation has been rectified and a boil water order will NOT be required. ORIGINAL POST There is a water distribution...

What will Back to School Look Like? CrittendenPress NewsTalk : Back to School Today's show is sponsored by Marion Tourism Commission MarionKentucky.org. Our guest is...

Candidates file for fall; primary voting today Machine voting for the June primary election may begin today during normal business hours at the Crittenden County Courthouse. Due to CO...

Back to School Survey The start of school in the fall will likely look different than ever before. Crittenden County School District say it continues to receive...