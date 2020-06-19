Where to Vote in Tuesday's Primary

Election Day voting will be done only at the Crittenden County Courthouse. Due to the clerk’s staff being responsible for the election, the office will be closed to normal business, including vehicle transactions, notary applications or marriage licenses. Balloting on Election Day will be from 6 a.m., until 6 p.m.
Between now and Election Day, voters may cast their ballots during regular office hours 8 a.m., to 4 p.m., weekdays on a machine set up in the clerk’s office. Registered voters should bring their driver’s license or another form of identification. Tuesday’s election was originally set for May, but it was postponed due to concerns over spreading COVID-19.
The clerk’s office mailed out about 1,000 absentee ballots. Some have already been returned and Byford anticipates that most will arrive at her office by Tuesday even though they can be mailed Election Day, if postmarked June 23.
As of Tuesday, 451 voters had cast their ballots in early machine voting at the courthouse.
Anyone with questions can call the clerk’s office at 270-965-3403 or email carolyn.byford@ky.gov. Independents may also vote in this election, but they are limited to just one race in this county. That race is for Kentucky Court of Appeals where local Circuit Judge Rene Williams is among the candidates.