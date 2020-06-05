YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, June 5, 2020
Yard Sales, Auctions coming back
Local residents are already hosting and planning yard sales. See this week's Newspaper Classifieds for yard sales in your area.
City and county leaders urge residents to continue exercising caution and obeying social distancing and sanitization protocols as yard sales and auctions restart.
