Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Another COVID case confirmed today
On Wednesday, Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced its 22nd confirmed COVID-19 case.
This one is a 65-year-old female who is self-isolated at home.
Although the county has about about 10 active cases, the most since the pandemic began, none are reportedly hospitalized at this time.
Crittenden Press Online
7/22/2020 06:19:00 PM
