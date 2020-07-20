YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, July 20, 2020
County reports 21st coronavirus case
On Saturday, Crittenden County announced its 21st confirmed COVID-19 case.
This one is a 72-year-old female who is self-isolated at home in rural Crittenden County.
Although the county has about 10 active cases, the most since the pandemic began, none are reportedly hospitalized at this time.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/20/2020 07:52:00 AM
