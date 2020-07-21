Details for Driver's license, ID cards, CDL, testing

|CLICK FOR FORM
Crittenden County Circuit Court Clerk Melissa Guill says she understands the frustrations many feel, and she wants residents to understand the easiest and safest ways to renew their driver’s license.
For starters, everyone with a normal Kentucky operator’s license or ID card that expires between March 1 and Sept. 30 can do everything by mail. There is no need to come in person to the courthouse. In fact, Guill says the U.S. Mail is clearly the safest way to handle the renewal. You may call the clerk’s office at (270) 976-4200 and request a renewal form, or print it at home.
A FORM PERSONALIZED for the CRITTENDEN COUNTY CLERK'S office is available online at The-Press.com. It includes instructions on how to complete the form and pay the renewal fee. The form and fee must be left in the drop box at the front entrance of the courthouse or sent by mail.
The clerk’s office does not accept debit or credit cards so payment must be made in cash, check or money order.
The clerk says written exams and road tests for new drivers are temporarily cancelled. She says it will be sometime in August before the can resume.
Renewal of a commercial driver’s license requires the licensee to appear in person; therefore, an appointment should be made with the clerk’s office.
The clerk’s phone number is 270-965-4200.