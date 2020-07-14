Diabetes classes online in August

|Click Image to Enlarge
Officials with the Pennyrile District Health Department can walk potential participants through setting up an account to view the classes from their personal computer, tablet or smart phone.
The classes will contain information on managing diabetes – including healthy eating, developing an active lifestyle, properly taking medications and reducing risks of long-term complications.
Healthy Living with Diabetes classes are taught be certified instructors and will be offered each Tuesday and Thursday in August, as well as one date in September.