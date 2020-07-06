Driver road tests return to Crittenden County

NEW DEAL: Ferry will open on Wednesday The details are unclear at this time, but it looks like a deal late today will stave off the closing of the Cave In Rock Ferry tomorrow. As ...

No deal: Ferry service will close today UPDATED 6pm At 10pm tonight the Cave In Rock Ferry will close, says its owner. Despite a flurry of negotiations over the past few days, the ...

What will football season look like? With COVID-19 still hovering in the air, football players and coaches are not sure what to expect in the coming weeks, but they're worki...

Siemens closed due to COVID case The Siemens plant in Marion closed unexpectedly this morning around 10 a.m., for a deep disinfecting. Company spokesperson Elizabeth Cho sai...