Driver road tests return to Crittenden County

Driver’s license road testing is returning to Crittenden County on the second and third Fridays of the month.
Additionally, the state’s grace period for driver’s licenses that expired during the COVID-19 shutdown is now over. However, remote renewal is available for those who do not want to renew in person. Contact your circuit clerk’s office to renew by remote means.
For new drivers needing a road test, an appointment by phone must be made prior to appearing for the test. The clerk’s phone number is 270-965-4200.
Driver’s license candidates whose permit has expired or address has changed must make an appointment prior to the test date to get their permit updated.
When arriving to take the driving test, do not go into the courthouse. Park along Bellville Street on the north side of the courthouse and the examiner will meet at your vehicle. No more than one person, who must be over 21 with a valid driver’s license, may come to testing with the driver’s licenses candidate. Masks are required for everyone coming to test and those attending with the driver candidates. Tests will be taken with a mask on and masks are not provided.
Driver candidates must bring a valid permit, eligibility letter, driving log, proof of insurance, proof of registration in addition to a mask and licensed driver.
After successful completion of the road test, an orange sticker will placed on the driver’s license which will indicate the driver is in the intermediate phase.
During the intermediate phase, the license candidate will need to complete a four-hour safety course in order get an unrestricted license after six months.
For permit holders who are now 18, 19 or 20 years old, they will also need to complete the four-hour safety course in order to receive an unrestricted licenses.
The safety course is available online for a fee of $12.50 at https://www.myimprov.com/drivers-education/kentucky/. Print the confirmation page and take it to your clerk’s office when you apply for your unrestricted license.
If you must enter the clerk’s office for a photo and license assignment, do not bring any type of bag or purse into the office. Face masks are required. Only cash or check will be accepted, no debit or credit cards.