Monday, July 20, 2020

FAQs and Survey from School District


Crittenden County School District has developed an online informational Frequently Asked Questions or FAQ Presentation.


After reviewing this information, the school district would like for parents/guardians to complete its online survey at https://forms.gle/YXq7V3gwDzAAUnVY9 to help Crittenden County Schools better plan learning options for our students.

Also, there are parent forums scheduled for Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, 21, at noon and 6 p.m., in Rocket Arena, giving parents and caregivers a chance to ask additional questions. Masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced.

"Please remember that the pandemic is an ever-evolving one, and the possibility exists that plans could change at any time. Thank you for your support as we work together toward #RocketRelaunch," the district said in a news release this morning. 
