FAQs and Survey from School District

Crittenden County School District has developed an online informational Frequently Asked Questions or FAQ Presentation.
You can find it at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GlzKbCh80ShUy5v0LrxKCgK9SNUYAqzO/view?usp=sharing
After reviewing this information, the school district would like for parents/guardians to complete its online survey at https://forms.gle/YXq7V3gwDzAAUnVY9 to help Crittenden County Schools better plan learning options for our students.
Also, there are parent forums scheduled for Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, 21, at noon and 6 p.m., in Rocket Arena, giving parents and caregivers a chance to ask additional questions. Masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced.
"Please remember that the pandemic is an ever-evolving one, and the possibility exists that plans could change at any time. Thank you for your support as we work together toward #RocketRelaunch," the district said in a news release this morning.