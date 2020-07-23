YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, July 23, 2020
First responders working boating accident
First responders in Livingston County are working a boating accident near the Smithland dam on the Ohio River.
Early indications are that a boat capsized shortly before noon near the dam. One person was reportedly rescued and authorities are looking for a possible second victim.
More on this as information becomes available.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/23/2020 12:05:00 PM
