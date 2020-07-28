YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Happy Hearts accepting enrollment
A new day care is opening in Marion. Happy Hearts Childcare will be opening at the former Quality Day Care building on the corner of Country Club Drive and Rudd Street.
Tara Chittenden, a former employee of Quality Day Care, purchased the business from Pat Winn. Her daughter Emmie Smith will serve as director.
Enrollment is being accepted now.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/28/2020 10:31:00 AM
