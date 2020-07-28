Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Happy Hearts accepting enrollment

A new day care is opening in Marion. Happy Hearts Childcare will be opening at the former Quality Day Care building on the corner of Country Club Drive and Rudd Street.

Tara Chittenden, a former employee of Quality Day Care, purchased the business from Pat Winn. Her daughter Emmie Smith will serve as director.

Enrollment is being accepted now.

