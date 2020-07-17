YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, July 17, 2020
Job Corps Center seeking employees
The Earl C. Clements Job Corps Center has employment opportunities.
The Union County center offers a benefits package and opportunities for advancement for full-, part-time and substitute positions.
To learn more, visit the website mtcjobs.com.
7/17/2020 02:00:00 PM
