KHSAA lays out fall sports plan

All Crittenden County fall sports teams, except golf which begins matches this week, will start full-fledged practicing on Aug. 24.
Competition for cross country, soccer and volleyball begins on Sept. 7 and football games begin Sept. 11.
Crittenden sports teams will lose a number of already-scheduled, early-season matches and games based on the later start dates. Customarily competition begins in August.
Football will lose three games, but CCHS is looking to add one at the end of the season on an open date Nov. 6 created by a KHSAA change in the playoff schedule, giving the Rockets eight regular-season contests. The football playoffs begin on Nov. 13.
Golf, which is a sport where safety precautions can be readily made, has been practicing somewhat normally and CCHS will start with matches Friday and Saturday.
