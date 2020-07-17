Friday, July 17, 2020

Pennyrile District COVID-19 case detail


The above chart is the most detailed look available at COVID-19 information from Crittenden County and nearby communities that are part of the Pennyrile Health District.


Although there have been a number cases reported in the last few days in Crittenden and other nearby counties, these figures updated this afternoon show that most people with the virus are not sick enough to be hospitalized.


Nine people in Crittenden County have active cases – four from the same extended family – and none are in the hospital. Of the 20 total cases here since records began being kept in March, half have recovered. One person has died, a 59-year-old female, and COVID-19 was listed as one of eight contributing factors in that person's death.


The rate of confirmed infection in the five-county Pennyrile District since March is .00274 of the 53,484 population. 






