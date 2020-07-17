Pennyrile District COVID-19 case detail

The above chart is the most detailed look available at COVID-19 information from Crittenden County and nearby communities that are part of the Pennyrile Health District.
Nine people in Crittenden County have active cases – four from the same extended family – and none are in the hospital. Of the 20 total cases here since records began being kept in March, half have recovered. One person has died, a 59-year-old female, and COVID-19 was listed as one of eight contributing factors in that person's death.
The rate of confirmed infection in the five-county Pennyrile District since March is .00274 of the 53,484 population.