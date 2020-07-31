Wood joins Grand Lakes, Eddyville clinics

Governor asks churches stop indoor service for 2 weeks Gov. Andy Beshear is asking Kentucky churches to not hold in-person services for the next two Sundays. During a news conference on Friday, B...

Ag Commish: Beware of unsolicited foreign seeds Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles is sounding the alarm about reports of foreign seeds being shipped unsolicited to Kentuckians acro...

Cloning Asian tick found in Kentucky Tick that can clone itself is found on cattle in Southern Ky. and wildlife in Eastern Ky.; it's also a threat to pets, and hard to ident...

Student on-line registration begins Monday There will be a shorter time frame for online registration for Crittenden County students heading back to school. Because of COVID-19 planni...