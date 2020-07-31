YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, July 31, 2020
Wood joins Grand Lakes, Eddyville clinics
Laura Wood, a Crittenden County native and veteran nurse, has joined the staff of Grand Lakes Clinic and Eddyville Family Medical.
Both clinics are operated by Livingston Hospital & Healthcare Services.
Wood is a Family Nurse Practitioner.
Appointments are now being scheduled at both clinics.
