Auction Sept. 22 in Hopkins County

Reopening Schools? Superintendents Should Decide COMMENTARY By Kentucky Senators Wise, Stivers, Givens, Thayer, Adams, and Wilson We, members of the Kentucky State Senate Majority, have he...

Crittenden County delinquent taxpayer list Click Image to Enlarge The sale of delinquent tax bills will be held early next month. A list of Crittenden County's delinquent taxpayer...

School district looking for encouraging videos Crittenden County School District is working on a plan to have local businesses create short, 15- to 20-second videos with words of encourag...

Salem man charged after 2-county pursuit Law enforcement departments from Crittenden and Livingston counties were involved in a pursuit shortly after dark Tuesday night that ended w...