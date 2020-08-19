Back to School COVID style

This week's full edition of The Crittenden Press includes five pages of information from the school district, its teachers, transportation coordinator and much more to get you and your student ready to go back to school in the traditional manner or learn from home.
Don't miss this issue that will be on sale today in print form in Marion or available with an online subscription.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.
Copyright 2020
The Crittenden Press