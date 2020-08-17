Beware: Deanwood curve work on Tuesday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a work zone lane restriction along Ky. 120 East of Marion in rural Crittenden County on Tuesday, August 1.
This work zone, at the 9 mile marker near the bridges over Sugar and Piney creeks, is to allow a high-traction coating to be added to the driving surface at the Deanwood curve.
Motorists who travel this section of highway should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers between approximately 8:30 a.m. until about 5 p.m.
Some traffic delays are likely during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate this work.